The Berkeley Summit reservoir roof was poured into place on Thursday.
Work continues on the East Bay Municipal Utility District's Summit Reservoir on Grizzly Peak Boulevard near Spruce Street in Berkeley, Calif., on Thursday, March 30, 2017. EBMUD is building a 3.5 million gallon water tank which will replace a 37-million gallon reservoir with an earthen embankment dam built in 1891.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith Kim: Oakland fire landlorda s rollercoast...
|21 hr
|Oaklandish
|1
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Mar 26
|Dudley
|3,237
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|Mar 25
|shabbyguy
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Mar 14
|Knoxxie
|499
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC