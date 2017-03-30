The Berkeley Summit reservoir roof wa...

The Berkeley Summit reservoir roof was poured into place on Thursday.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Work continues on the East Bay Municipal Utility District's Summit Reservoir on Grizzly Peak Boulevard near Spruce Street in Berkeley, Calif., on Thursday, March 30, 2017. EBMUD is building a 3.5 million gallon water tank which will replace a 37-million gallon reservoir with an earthen embankment dam built in 1891.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Keith Kim: Oakland fire landlorda s rollercoast... 21 hr Oaklandish 1
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Mar 26 Dudley 3,237
New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus... Mar 25 shabbyguy 1
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Mar 14 Knoxxie 499
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Mar 8 Texxy the Indepen... 183
News $49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S... Mar 7 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC