The Alchemy of Community Action: A re...

The Alchemy of Community Action: A report from South Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

On Feb. 27, 2017, about 25 people met in South Berkeley to figure out how to deal with a developer. The project in question is 2902 Adeline, at the corner of Russell St. In discussing the problem, these people were upholding an important democratic responsibility, that of attempting to participate in political decisions that would affect them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Steve Bannon 20,870
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 3 hr Dudley 51
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 8 hr American Independent 432
More Russians In Government Fri Agent Orange Orifice 1
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... Thu zio-dbl std 3
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Thu XVE 17,462
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... Wed C Kersey 15
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC