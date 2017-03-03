The Alchemy of Community Action: A report from South Berkeley
On Feb. 27, 2017, about 25 people met in South Berkeley to figure out how to deal with a developer. The project in question is 2902 Adeline, at the corner of Russell St. In discussing the problem, these people were upholding an important democratic responsibility, that of attempting to participate in political decisions that would affect them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Add your comments below
