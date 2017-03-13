The 10 best MBA programs you can finish while keeping your day job

Full-time business professionals interested in continuing their education often face the same worry: Is the loss of income and two years spent out of the workforce worth getting a master of business administration degree? These programs are typically three years in length, compared to two-year full-time programs, and allow students to attend classes during nights and weekends. released its annual ranking of top part-time business programs and the Haas School of Business at the University of California-Berkeley took the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.