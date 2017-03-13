The 10 best MBA programs you can finish while keeping your day job
Full-time business professionals interested in continuing their education often face the same worry: Is the loss of income and two years spent out of the workforce worth getting a master of business administration degree? These programs are typically three years in length, compared to two-year full-time programs, and allow students to attend classes during nights and weekends. released its annual ranking of top part-time business programs and the Haas School of Business at the University of California-Berkeley took the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|arturo
|20,919
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|4 hr
|A Thought
|3
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|5 hr
|A Thought
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|XVE
|17,466
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Mar 14
|Knoxxie
|499
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC