Taxes trimmed Mexican soda consumption for two years
Purchases of sugar-sweetened beverages were down nearly 10 percent in the second year of the tax, a new study shows. Ng, a health economist and a professor at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and her team estimated that Mexicans bought 9.7 percent less sugary drinks in 2015 than they would have before the tax took effect.
