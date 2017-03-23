Steven Bach (1938-2009) on Leni Riefenstahl and Nazi propaganda

Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan engage in furious lobbying to win over enough House Republicans to assure passage of a bill to repeal and replace the seven year old Affordable Care Act. Top Senate Democrat Charles Schumer says he will lead a filibuster against appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch, charging that Gorsuch "almost instinctively favors Continued Expanding KPFA's on-demand programming space to offer new and compelling voices from the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPFA-FM Berkeley.