St. Patrick's Day: DUI, license checkpoints in Oakland, Berkeley

Two East Bay police departments said they plan to set up checkpoints to help keep the public safe and deter possible lawbreakers Friday. Berkeley police said their checkpoint will focus on southbound Telegraph Avenue traffic at Stuart Street from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., while Oakland police, who did not disclose their checkpoint's location in in advance, said they have chosen theirs on the basis of collision statistics and arrest-frequency rates for driving under the influence.

