St. Patrick's Day: DUI, license checkpoints in Oakland, Berkeley
Two East Bay police departments said they plan to set up checkpoints to help keep the public safe and deter possible lawbreakers Friday. Berkeley police said their checkpoint will focus on southbound Telegraph Avenue traffic at Stuart Street from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., while Oakland police, who did not disclose their checkpoint's location in in advance, said they have chosen theirs on the basis of collision statistics and arrest-frequency rates for driving under the influence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|19 hr
|Miggy
|17,465
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|Thu
|fat aunty
|2
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Wed
|anonymous
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Tue
|Knoxxie
|499
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|Mar 14
|billbonopind
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC