Sotomayor Meets With Berkeley Law Students, Faculty
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is meeting with law students and law school faculty at the University of California, Berkeley. The event comes as confirmation hearings are set to begin later this month for President Donald Trump's nominee to the court, Neil Gorsuch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|8 hr
|Knoxxie
|485
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Peet's Coffee finds "Peetnicks" in Washington's...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Mar 2
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mar 1
|C Kersey
|15
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC