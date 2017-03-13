"Soda tax" stakes escalate in pivotal...

"Soda tax" stakes escalate in pivotal Philadelphia fight

23 hrs ago

Less than three months into Philadelphia's new tax on sweetened drinks, the stakes have escalated: Beverage makers say the measure is hurting sales so much they need to cut jobs, while city officials say the moves are a ploy to get the tax struck down. Some supermarkets opposed to the tax are making a statement by printing out the added cost on receipts and store shelves.

