"Soda tax" stakes escalate in pivotal Philadelphia fight
Less than three months into Philadelphia's new tax on sweetened drinks, the stakes have escalated: Beverage makers say the measure is hurting sales so much they need to cut jobs, while city officials say the moves are a ploy to get the tax struck down. Some supermarkets opposed to the tax are making a statement by printing out the added cost on receipts and store shelves.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
