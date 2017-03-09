Sexual battery suspect wanted in Berkeley
The City of Berkeley has asked Berkeley Police to warn the student community that a sexual battery suspect, who is known to frequent college campuses, is at large. The suspect is wanted for a sexual batter incident that occurred on Feb. 20 at Center Street in downtown Berkeley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|positronium
|194
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|11 hr
|Savant
|486
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Peet's Coffee finds "Peetnicks" in Washington's...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Mar 2
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mar 1
|C Kersey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC