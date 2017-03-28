Sexual battery on UC Berkeley campus
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a sexual battery reported on the campus of University of California at Berkeley last week. Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspect was walking with the victim, who is not affiliated with the university, when he allegedly groped the victim without permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uber White Male
|2 hr
|anon6758
|1
|Oakland Raiders to nullify the contract on the ...
|11 hr
|Dudley
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Sun
|Dudley
|3,237
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|Mar 25
|shabbyguy
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Mar 14
|Knoxxie
|499
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC