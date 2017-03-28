Sexual battery on UC Berkeley campus

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a sexual battery reported on the campus of University of California at Berkeley last week. Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspect was walking with the victim, who is not affiliated with the university, when he allegedly groped the victim without permission.

