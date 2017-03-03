Sex harassment at University of California: Janitors exposed, professors shielded
A students holds a sign during a demonstration against sexual harassment outside Wurster Hall on the campus of UC Berkeley in November. When UC campuses released the records of more than 100 sexual misconduct cases this week, they blacked out the names of more than half of the disciplined employees, along with large sections of the reports, declaring an employee's right to privacy often outweighed the public's right to know.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Mr oH
|431
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|8 hr
|Homeless and Horny
|50
|More Russians In Government
|18 hr
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Thu
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|XVE
|17,462
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Wed
|C Kersey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC