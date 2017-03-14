Scwieg sitting in a chair with students

Scwieg sitting in a chair with students

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

There was nothing in Tania Schweig's childhood hinting at her future career's crowning achievement - head of school at Oakland Hebrew Day School , a job she'll step into on July 1 after 17 years as a teacher at the K-8 Modern Orthodox institution. In 2000, Schweig started as a three-hour-a-week special education teacher at OHDS, with equal emphasis on Judaic and general studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... 21 min anonymous 3
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 5 hr Knoxxie 499
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Shout It Out Loud 20,901
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... 19 hr billbonopind 1
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 11 Inquisitor 64
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Mar 8 Texxy the Indepen... 183
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,559,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC