Scuffle breaks out at pro-Trump rally in California
A scuffle broke out Saturday on a Southern California beach where supporters of President Donald Trump had gathered to march. The Los Angeles Times reports that an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused the event's organizer with pepper spray and was set upon in the sand by a group of Trump supporters.
