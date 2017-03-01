Scattered fist fights break out at pro-Trump rally in Berkeley
People who preferred not to give their names gather together with shields, thick flag poles, body armor and helmets during a Pro-President Donald Trump rally and march at the Martin Luther Jr. Civic Center park March 4, 2017 in Berkeley, Calif. less People who preferred not to give their names gather together with shields, thick flag poles, body armor and helmets during a Pro-President Donald Trump rally and march at the Martin Luther Jr. Civic Center park ... more Jim Templeton, right, has words with Simon Hunt, left during a Pro-President Donald Trump rally and march at the Martin Luther Jr. Civic Center park March 4, 2017 in Berkeley, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|3 hr
|Inquisitor
|53
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|17 hr
|American Independent
|432
|More Russians In Government
|Fri
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Mar 2
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 2
|XVE
|17,462
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mar 1
|C Kersey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC