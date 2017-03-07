Rhonda Benin's 'Just Like a Woman' concert ready to rock Berkeley
Bringing an A-list lineup to the fifth annual "Just Like a Woman" show Saturday at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, Benin champions contributions made by Bay Area women in the music industry. The all-female lineup includes country singer Miko Marks, jazz vocalists Jackie Ryan, Lucille Hurd , LindaKay, Carmen Getit and teen talent Moriah Brooks.
