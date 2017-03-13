Reports: Police officers swarm intersection in Berkeley
Scores of police officers descended on an intersection in South Berkeley Wednesday evening following a car crash and a possible person holed up on the roof of a building, according to multiple reports. The incident at Ashby and College avenues started around 7:30 p.m. when two vehicles collided, Berkeleyside reported .
