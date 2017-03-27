Regulation without Results
This month President Trump visited Detroit to announce that his administration would revisit the Corporate Average Fuel Economy regulations that require vehicles to attain an average minimum gas mileage. The Obama administration had agreed to increase those standards by 2025 to 60 miles per gallon for small cars and 46 for large cars, and 50 for small trucks and 30 for large trucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cato Institute.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jermain Bradley shot dead in Oakland. (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|LaDonna Mitchell
|6
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|21 hr
|Dudley
|3,237
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|Sat
|shabbyguy
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Mar 14
|Knoxxie
|499
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC