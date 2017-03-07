Radio telescope array project led by UC Berkeley gets new funding
A radio telescope array project led by the University of California, Berkeley, has received a grant of 5.8 million U.S. dollars to increase the number of dishes from planned 240 to 350, increasing the telescope's sensitivity to radio waves from the period after stars first formed in the early universe. The grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, established by Intel Corporation co-founder Gordon E. Moore and his wife Betty I. Moore in September 2000, to the Hydrogen Epoch of Reionization Array project will help build 110 new telescopes, so as to creat a much more sensitive array able to detect faint radio signals at a wavelength of 21 centimeters.
