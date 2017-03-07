Radio telescope array project led by ...

Radio telescope array project led by UC Berkeley gets new funding

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A radio telescope array project led by the University of California, Berkeley, has received a grant of 5.8 million U.S. dollars to increase the number of dishes from planned 240 to 350, increasing the telescope's sensitivity to radio waves from the period after stars first formed in the early universe. The grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, established by Intel Corporation co-founder Gordon E. Moore and his wife Betty I. Moore in September 2000, to the Hydrogen Epoch of Reionization Array project will help build 110 new telescopes, so as to creat a much more sensitive array able to detect faint radio signals at a wavelength of 21 centimeters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 1 hr Whoop there it is 475
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Now_What- 20,876
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 7 hr Human 179
News RIP Frank Rose - Founder of East Oakland Boxing... (Oct '11) 16 hr Angel 7
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 21 hr TerriB1 58
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sun Jim_Bakker 17,463
March 5 Sun anonymous 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC