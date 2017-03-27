Quantum computing startup targets cloud platform, raises $64M

Rigetti Computing Inc. , a company founded by Chad Rigetti in 2013, has announced it has raised $64 million in Series A and B funding rounds, bringing the amount raised by the startup to $69.2 million. Investors in both rounds include Y Combinator's Continuity Fund, Data Collective, FF Science, AME Cloud Ventures, Morado Ventures, and WTI.

