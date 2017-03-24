Prowler sought by Berkeley police
The video was taken about 12:30 a.m. March 19 in the 500 block of Spruce Street, a residential area not far from the Kensington border. He also went into the backyard of a home on the block, but there was no indication he committed a burglary there, police said.
