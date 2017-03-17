Pathways project for Berkeley's homeless

Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Councilmember Sophie Hahn unveiled a bold plan today to address the city's homeless crisis, creating a path towards permanent housing and services for the City's approximately 1000 homeless individuals. The Pathways Project implements both interim and long term measures to address the homeless crisis in Berkeley, for the benefit of homeless individuals and to mitigate impacts on Berkeley's streets, parks, commercial areas and neighborhoods.

