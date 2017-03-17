Pathways project for Berkeley's homeless

Pathways project for Berkeley's homeless

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Councilmember Sophie Hahn unveiled a bold plan today to address the city's homeless crisis, creating a path towards permanent housing and services for the City's approximately 1000 homeless individuals. The Pathways Project implements both interim and long term measures to address the homeless crisis in Berkeley, for the benefit of homeless individuals and to mitigate impacts on Berkeley's streets, parks, commercial areas and neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 1 hr XVE 17,466
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... 6 hr coon dogs 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr gotcha 20,900
News My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes... Thu fat aunty 2
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... Mar 15 anonymous 3
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Mar 14 Knoxxie 499
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 11 Inquisitor 64
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC