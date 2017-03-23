Octogenarian Couple Donates $10 Million Insect Collection
Lois and Charlie O'Brien, two octogenarian entomologists, have spent their life together chasing insects around the world - some 60 years of romance and field work. Now the married scientists are donating their vast insect collection to Arizona State University.
