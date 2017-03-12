Obamacare repeal townhall in Berkeley on Sunday
Alameda County politicians will host a town hall meeting Sunday to share how the proposed healthcare system changes will impact residents. Congresswoman Barbara Lee, state Sen. Nancy Skinner, and state Assemblymen Rob Bonta and Tony Thurmond, along with Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan will speak about the changes to the Affordable Care Act.
