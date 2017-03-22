Oakland: Five-time felon charged with assaulting officer in police chase
Six felony counts have been filed against a five-time felon suspected of using a stolen pickup truck last week to ram an Oakland police car and lead authorities on a lengthy chase through several cities before crashing in Berkeley, according to authorities and court records. The suspect's 22-year-old girlfriend, who was with him in the truck and later tried to hide a loaded stolen pistol, was charged with three felonies, authorities said.
