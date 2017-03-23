New view of dinosaurs could radically reshape their family tree
The dinosaur family tree may need to be radically rewritten - and even uprooted and replanted elsewhere, a new analysis of about 75 different species shows. The findings, published in the journal Nature , hint that dinosaurs may have originated in the northern hemisphere rather than the southern, and could upend an understanding of dinosaur evolution that has gone largely unchallenged for some 130 years.
