New drug strategy: Target the ribosome to halt protein production

The discovery of a chemical compound that halts the production of a small set of proteins suggests a new drug search strategy: find compounds that target undesired proteins before they even get made; according to a new study published in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Jamie Cate of University of California, Berkeley, Robert Dullea of Pfizer Worldwide Research & Development, and their respective teams. Many of today's therapies for cancer or heart disease are monoclonal antibodies that bind and disable target proteins outside the cell.

