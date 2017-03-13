NCCO and Chanticleer plot a French sequel

" Atlantic Crossing ," a 2014 collaboration between the New Century Chamber Orchestra and the men's chorus Chanticleer, shone a charming spotlight on the mid-20th century musical strains that traveled back and forth between Europe and the U.S., transforming both worlds. It ranged from the music of Bartk and Fritz Kreisler to the work of the great Weimar-era vocal ensemble the Comedian Harmonists.

