Nature programmes make you happier

Research released by the BBC indicates that watching nature programmes has a direct impact by increasing the mood and wellbeing of its viewers. The research, The Real Happiness Project , conducted with Professor Dacher Keltner, an expert in the science of emotion at the University of California, Berkeley, confirms that even short engagement with such shows leads to significant increase in positive emotions including awe, contentedness, joy and amusement.

