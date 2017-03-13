MISSING: Elderly Berkeley man with dementia
Police are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly man who went missing Sunday in Berkeley and is considered at risk. 82-year-old Koichi Kawakami was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Ward St., police said.
