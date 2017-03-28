Migration crisis: Communities retreat as oceans swell, coasts erode
Erosion, rising seas, ferocious storms and other coastal perils have prompted the resettlement of more than 1 million people worldwide, with an exhaustive new analysis highlighting an emerging migration crisis that's worsening as global warming overwhelms shorelines. Researchers scoured journal papers, government reports and news articles for examples of what experts call "managed retreat," analyzing 27 rules, programs and decisions that have led to the abandonment of homes and homelands from Louisiana, New York and Alaska to Thailand, Brazil and Australia.
