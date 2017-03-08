Middlebury College and the generational clash within liberalism
"PART of the job of an intellectual community," said Laurie Patton, president of Middlebury College in Vermont, "is to argue." Introducing Charles Murray, a controversial author, on March 2nd, she emphasised the audience's right to non-disruptive protest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|45 min
|positronium
|194
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|8 hr
|Savant
|486
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Peet's Coffee finds "Peetnicks" in Washington's...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Mar 2
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mar 1
|C Kersey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC