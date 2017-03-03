Markos Moulitsas Zuniga trashes Berke...

Markos Moulitsas Zuniga trashes Berkeley progressives, supports developers' shill

In case you ever wondered about the definition of "hypocrisy", you might just want to compare and contrast a couple of documents which can be found online today. Exhibit A is the outrageous hit piece just published in the op-ed section of Berkeleyside.com by Markos Moulitsas Zuniga, the owner of the DailyKos website under his corporate umbrella, the very prosperous Kos Media LLC. It's billed as an endorsement of Kate Harrison's opponent in Berkeley's District 4 council race, but provides him with an opportunity for a gratuitous attack on Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Exhibit B is the "Daily Kos Rules of the Road" , his proprietary site's somewhat smarmy guide to making nice online.

