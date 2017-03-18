Maqui ana: Two clear candidates stand out in Cal basketball coaching search
The Cuonzo Martin era at Cal is over as abruptly as it began, and now athletic director Mike Williams is charged with making his second high-profile move in three months. With the Golden Bear athletic program weathering constant financial constraints, and men's basketball and football the two sports that make enough money to help buoy the whole budget, the pressure is certainly on Williams to deliver home run hires.
