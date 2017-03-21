Judge: Debris from Ghostship fire must be preserved
Darold Leite pulls out a burned drum he says belonged to a friend at an area near Oakport Field in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The debris here is believed to be from the Ghost Ship fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|5 hr
|pot pie
|3,235
|Vallejo woman faces up to 5 years in prison for...
|Mon
|Xxx
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|XVE
|17,468
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|Mar 19
|Dr Feelgoood
|4
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|Mar 18
|A Thought
|3
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC