Judge: Debris from Ghostship fire must be preserved

A superior court judge on Tuesday said all debris from December's fatal Ghost Ship fire, dumped in both an open field and an airport hanger, must be preserved as potential evidence in wrongful death lawsuits. "It is not a clear cut situation" whether the charred material, much of it belongings of artists who lived in the unpermitted warehouse cooperative, will be needed for evidence, said Judge Brad Seligman as more than a dozen lawyers stood shoulder to shoulder before him.

