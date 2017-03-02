Jewish socialists still feeling the Bern

Jewish socialists still feeling the Bern

13 hrs ago Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

Just before she launched a panel discussion titled "From the Bund to Bernie's Campaign," moderator Elaine Leeder laid a little joke on the audience: "It's only in a place like Berkeley," she said, "that you could get a hundred Jews on a Saturday to talk about socialism." Given that the panel was part of a conference called " From the Bund to the Bern : Yiddish Socialism for the 21st Century," it's no surprise the joke drew laughs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

