Iranian American comedian to deliver keynote at UC Berkeley

Iranian-American comedian and UC Berkeley alumnus Maz Jobrani will return to his alma mater to deliver the keynote address at this year's May 13 commencement. In a statement Monday, the University of California, Berkeley quotes Jobrani as saying his biggest message to graduating seniors will be to find a way to do what you love.

