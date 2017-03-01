'I feel a little less afraid now'
Rabbi Menachem Creditor is spiritual leader of Congregation Netivot Shalom in Berkeley, CA, and the founder and chair of Rabbis Against Gun Violence. Named by Newsweek as one of the 50 most influential rabbis in America, he is a regular contributor to The Huffington Post and The Times of Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|27 min
|slick willie expl...
|375
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|7 hr
|Inquisitor
|43
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mon
|Death on 2 Legs
|14
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|Mon
|JustPharts
|2
|Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati...
|Mon
|IwasborninOakland...
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC