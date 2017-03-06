Huge woolly mammoth discovery stuns s...

Huge woolly mammoth discovery stuns scientists

An astonishing new report out of the journal PLOS Genetics shows why the woolly mammoth went extinct, and how different they became in their last days. Scientists studying the DNA of these giant hairy beasts found that they were a genetic mess 4,000 years ago as they dwindled to a few hundred and eventually went extinct: they had lost their sense of smell, had a bizarre shiny coat, and they avoided social interactions with other mammoths.

