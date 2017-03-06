Huge woolly mammoth discovery stuns scientists
An astonishing new report out of the journal PLOS Genetics shows why the woolly mammoth went extinct, and how different they became in their last days. Scientists studying the DNA of these giant hairy beasts found that they were a genetic mess 4,000 years ago as they dwindled to a few hundred and eventually went extinct: they had lost their sense of smell, had a bizarre shiny coat, and they avoided social interactions with other mammoths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Human
|179
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|4 hr
|southern at heart
|474
|RIP Frank Rose - Founder of East Oakland Boxing... (Oct '11)
|13 hr
|Angel
|7
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|18 hr
|TerriB1
|58
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|22 hr
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|March 5
|Sun
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC