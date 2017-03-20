Honoring a Protector of Refugees, Ari...

Honoring a Protector of Refugees, Aristides de Sousa Mendes

13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

As the new administration issues a second Executive Order to restrict refugee resettlement in the United States, it's important to remember those heroes of the past who risked much to find homes for people persecuted or caught in the middle of wars. One of the greats who we remember today was the Portuguese consul in Bordeaux, France during the 1940 Nazi invasion and occupation, Aristides de Sousa Mendes, who over a period of a week signed more that 30,000 visas allowing Jews and others to escape through the Iberian Peninsula to safety throughout the world.

Read more at Albany Times Union.

Berkeley, CA

