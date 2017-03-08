Hate needles? This vaccine spray could make them obsolete
But a new proof-of-concept study from the University of California, Berkeley, suggests that researchers may be closer to a less painful vaccinated future. The study tested MucoJet, a pill-sized vaccine spray, to see how effectively it might be able to administer vaccines inside the mouth, no sharp needles necessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|13 hr
|Knoxxie
|485
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Peet's Coffee finds "Peetnicks" in Washington's...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Mar 2
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mar 1
|C Kersey
|15
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC