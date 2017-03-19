Group wants Pittsburg to become a sanctuary for illegal immigrants

Some residents are urging Pittsburg's City Council to declare that it will not support federal efforts to deport illegal immigrants. A grass-roots group calling itself the Pittsburg Sanctuary Organizing Committee plans to present the City Council on Monday with a petition asking it to adopt a policy of not cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in their attempts to deport residents or investigate their immigration status.

