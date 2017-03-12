GOVEROTRAGEOUS: Berkeley Removes 20,0...

GOVEROTRAGEOUS: Berkeley Removes 20,000* Free Online Videos

Berkeley Removes 20,000* Free Online Videos to Comply with Insane Department of Justice Ruling In the name of equality, destroy your valuable public resource Robby Soave The handicappers general in the Department of Justice strike again: the University of California, Berkeley, is deleting a massive amount of free, online content in order to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Berkeley previously housed an online library consisting of more than 20,000 videos of lectures.

