Gift from virtual reality pioneer Immerex will create AR/VR lab at Berkeley
The University of California, Berkeley today announced a corporate gift from the entertainment virtual reality company Immerex that will outfit a new lab for Berkeley's accelerating work in AR/VR - augmented reality and virtual reality. Applications for this research range from AR/VR content that trains doctors in life-saving techniques to performances that bring artists and audiences together in vivid, immersive virtual space.
