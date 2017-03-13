Gift from virtual reality pioneer Imm...

Gift from virtual reality pioneer Immerex will create AR/VR lab at Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: University Business

The University of California, Berkeley today announced a corporate gift from the entertainment virtual reality company Immerex that will outfit a new lab for Berkeley's accelerating work in AR/VR - augmented reality and virtual reality. Applications for this research range from AR/VR content that trains doctors in life-saving techniques to performances that bring artists and audiences together in vivid, immersive virtual space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 29 min tellinitlikeitis 20,898
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... 4 hr billbonopind 1
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 4 hr No black racist 495
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... 4 hr Fcvk tRump 1
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 11 Inquisitor 64
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Mar 8 Texxy the Indepen... 183
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,118 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC