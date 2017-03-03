Fruitvale's Gwen Jackson busily tends to her 'Unfinished Business'
Gwen Jackson says she'd like to help kids learn how to use their hands to do sewing and other fashion projects, using the skills she picked up in community colleges. But her home, she says, is too small to make that possible right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|43 min
|Inquisitor
|53
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|14 hr
|American Independent
|432
|More Russians In Government
|Fri
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Mar 2
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 2
|XVE
|17,462
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mar 1
|C Kersey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC