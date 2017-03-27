Friends crowdfund anti-Islamophobia BART ads

Trains line up to reach the platform as commuters wait on BART trains at the West Oakland station after a disabled train created 30-minute delays across the system on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Trains line up to reach the platform as commuters wait on BART trains at the West Oakland station after a disabled train created 30-minute delays across the system on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.