Frazier Allen: You Are What You Think

Frazier Allen: You Are What You Think

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Research shows that 90% of your happiness is determined by your mindset, meaning only 10% is affected by external factors - be that your job, finances or health. It might be hard to believe, but happiness and contentment have as much to do with how you perceive life as anything else.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jermain Bradley shot dead in Oakland. (Mar '16) 11 hr LaDonna Mitchell 6
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Sun Dudley 3,237
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun WPWW 20,933
New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus... Sat shabbyguy 1
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Mar 14 Knoxxie 499
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Mar 8 Texxy the Indepen... 183
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC