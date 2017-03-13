Fossils fuel knowledge of future ecosystem needs
In today's rapidly changing world, successful conservation programs will need to look at fossils to effectively foster adaptive capacity in both historical and novel ecosystems, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist. Dr. Michelle Lawing, assistant professor in the ecosystem science and management department at Texas A&M University in College Station, was one of 41 experts covering this topic in their research article, 'Merging paleobiology with conservation biology to guide the future of terrestrial ecosystems,' in the Feb. 10 issue of the journal Science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|17 hr
|Miggy
|17,465
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|Thu
|fat aunty
|2
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Wed
|anonymous
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Tue
|Knoxxie
|499
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|Mar 14
|billbonopind
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC