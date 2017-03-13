First woman named as UC Berkeley chancellor
Carol T. Christ, UC Berkeley's interim executive vice chancellor and provost and former president of Smith College, has been tapped as the university's next chancellor, University of California President Janet Napolitano announced Monday. The appointment would make her the first woman to serve in the role.
