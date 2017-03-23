FBI director floats international framework on access to encrypted data
FBI director James Comey has suggested that an international agreement between governments could ease fears about IT products with government-mandated backdoors, but privacy advocates are doubtful. Speaking on Thursday, Comey suggested that the U.S. might work with other countries on a "framework" for creating legal access to encrypted tech devices.
